Snow lab experiment tests street plowing

The City of Aspen has been experimenting with snow removal on the Castle Creek Bridge.

The so-called “snow lab” is testing how the streets and parks department would manage snow with a wider sidewalk, like the temporary one in place last summer. So far, it seems to be working, said Justin Forman with the city’s engineering department, but he isn’t drawing conclusions until the end of the winter.

“We’ve had one of those winters so far where we have gotten a lot of snow, but not one of those epic days where it’s a couple inches an hour all throughout the day,” Forman said.

If the city moves ahead on widening the sidewalk, it will include improved drainage for stormwater.