Snow lab experiment tests street plowing

By 27 minutes ago

The "snow lab" consists of bollards that indicate where a wider sidewalk could go to improve bike and pedestrian traffic across Castle Creek bridge.
Credit Aspen Public Radio News

The City of Aspen has been experimenting with snow removal on the Castle Creek Bridge.


The so-called “snow lab” is testing how the streets and parks department would manage snow with a wider sidewalk, like the temporary one in place last summer. So far, it seems to be working, said Justin Forman with the city’s engineering department, but he isn’t drawing conclusions until the end of the winter.  

“We’ve had one of those winters so far where we have gotten a lot of snow, but not one of those epic days where it’s a couple inches an hour all throughout the day,” Forman said.  

If the city moves ahead on widening the sidewalk, it will include improved drainage for stormwater.

 

snow lab
living lab

‘Snow Lab’ project to again widen Castle Creek Bridge sidewalk

By Dec 7, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Winter cyclists and pedestrians may soon have a wider sidewalk over Castle Creek Bridge as the City of Aspen tries out a snowy version of this past summer’s “living lab.”

Traffic counters parked for local projects

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy Jul 12, 2016
Aspen Public Radio News

Two traffic counts for separate government projects have been measuring activity in and out of Aspen at peak drive times to gather data for local management plans.

