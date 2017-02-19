From the staff: Carolyne Heldman explains why she loves public radio

By 7 seconds ago

Carolyne Heldman visiting Brussels.

Aspen Public Radio’s executive director Carolyne Heldman explained why she’s so passionate about supporting public media.

“I am a compulsive listener! The first thing I do, when I travel anywhere, is head down to the left on the dial and find the local station," Heldman said. "After I check out how they sound, I use my phone or computer to stream Aspen Public Radio so I can stay connected with what’s happening here. It’s my lifeline, my source, my companion.”

