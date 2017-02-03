Theatre Aspen Announces Local Auditions

Theatre Aspen has announced its call for regional actors to audition for its summer performances. Aspen Public Radio’s Claire has the details.

The program is set to open the summer with its biggest production yet, the Tony award winning musical Hairspray.

“There are a lot of talented people in Aspen and the valley and we love for them to audition. It’s really swell when we can hire people that are from town.”

That’s Paige Price, Theatre Aspen’s Executive Artistic Director. She says that talent is not the only thing she’ll be considering when she’s casting this upcoming season.

“We want fun team players who are kind of excited about a mountain theatre experience.”

Hairspray will run in repertory this summer with productions of the play Sex with Strangers and new musical The World According to Snoopy.

Auditions for valley actors will take place Sunday, February 12 at the Red Brick Arts Center. For more information, visit theatreaspen.com.