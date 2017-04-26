Transportation Bill, Top Priority In Colorado Statehouse, Fails

By 53 minutes ago
  • Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham highlighted transportation funding as his main goal before the session began.
    Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham highlighted transportation funding as his main goal before the session began.
    Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage
Originally published on April 26, 2017 10:17 am

The highest legislative priority for the governor and leaders in both parties -- transportation funding -- failed in the Republican- controlled Senate Finance Committee on April 25.

Despite the backing of the Senate President, Democratic House Speaker, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, and a broad coalition of leading business groups, mayors, county commissioners and other organizations testifying in support, committee members voted along party lines in a 3 to 2 split.

“The biggest thing is we have money within the budget that we should focus on freeing up to utilize,” said Republican Sen. Tim Neville of Littleton “That bill has too much spending that is not going to where we need it, roads and bridges. There's a lot of transit in that bill.”

Neville said he was always a strong no vote on the bill and Sen. Owen Hill, R- Colorado Springs said he had major concerns about a regressive sales tax.  Republican Sen. Jack Tate of Centennial was considered the swing vote, and faced pressure to support the measure during the hearing from witnesses such as Kathy Noon, the mayor of Centennial. She said improving transportation infrastructure was a top priority for voters there.

“We have a fair number of signatures collected from Senator Tate’s area, and those were collected this weekend,” said Noon.

Tate said he wanted to exhaust other avenues of funding before considering a tax increase.

“There's no cost to taking time to look at other options,” he said.

The Republican sponsors of House Bill 1242 said they were disappointed. Sen. Randy Baumgardner of Hot Sulphur Springs hoped the testimony would compel committee members to at least help move the bill forward. If it eventually reached the Senate floor, it was predicted to easily pass.

Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham of Canon City, the other main sponsor said now that the bill is defeated he doesn’t know where the state will go from here.  

“We just so happen to think it’s a core function of government to fund transportation infrastructure and giving the voters that chance is the least we can do,” he said.

The measure would have put a half-cent sales tax increase before voters. If approved, it would have funded a $3.5 billion bond for statewide projects. A separate pot of money would have gone to local communities. Supporters thought a unified transportation ballot measure coming from the legislature would have had the best chance of passing. It’s unlikely a new transportation proposal would gain traction in the final weeks of the legislative session, which ends on May 10. Outside groups are now expected to put measures on the November ballot.

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Copyright 2017 KUNC-FM. To see more, visit KUNC-FM.

Tags: 
sen. grantham
colorado transportation
Bente Birkeland
state

Related Content

Colorado Reporters Talk About Challenges Facing Transportation Bill

By Mar 27, 2017

A proposal to get more money for Colorado’s aging and congested transportation system is on its legislative journey. The bipartisan bill, a top priority for legislative leaders and the governor, would send the question of a sales tax increase to voters and allow the state to borrow $3.5 billion for roads and infrastructure. The first committee hearing lasted about seven hours.  

A Battle Over Transportation Looms Mid-Session At Colorado Capitol

By Mar 13, 2017

Lawmakers are midway through this year’s legislative session and the big issue at the halfway mark is what to do about funding transportation. Democratic and Republican leaders are backing the idea of asking voters this fall if they support a tax increase to address those needs. The issue is poised to dominate the second half of the session.

“If there is going to be a long-term solution to transportation infrastructure it’s going to almost certainly require something that the voters are going to weigh in on,” said Senate President Kevin Grantham, a Republican. He made that comment late last year, prior to the January start of the session, and has kept the promise, backing House Bill 1142, which would add millions of dollars for transportation needs.

Proposal for health care relief fails

By 5 hours ago

A bipartisan measure to give people in rural Colorado financial help to cover high health insurance costs failed in a state Senate committee this week.