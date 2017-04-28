Valley Roundup for April 28, 2017

Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

Newspaper endorsements are coming out just days before an election in Aspen. Why should the average resident care?

In Snowmass, residents are up in arms about a new sculpture in the town’s roundabout.

In Glenwood Springs, residents and businesses are bracing for hour-long delays this summer because of the Grand Avenue Bridge. Some say Aspen should be thankful for that community taking the brunt of construction.

Also, the Glenwood Springs City Council is considering paid parking downtown. It became a big fight between the local government and business community when Aspen did that in the mid 1990s. That started out as an experiment, too.

Finally, the Sky Hotel in Aspen is finally coming down to make room for a new W hotel.

I’m joined this week in the studio by Roger Marolt, columnist for the Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun, and Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, and via Skype,

Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

Valley Roundup is a production of Aspen Public Radio news.