Related Program: 
Valley Roundup

Valley Roundup for Feb. 10, 2017

By 1 hour ago


Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.


A new reporter has come to town and is digging his heels into Basalt politics. And, the war stories he’s heard about people being so entrenched isn’t as bad as he thought.

Interim Basalt town manager’s hotel-stay bill nears $15,000

New Basalt interim manager Davis Farrar has deep valley roots

New Basalt town manager unlikely to assume duties until at least June

 

Farrar hired as Basalt interim town managerBasalt hires another part time, interim town manager

 

Also, the public and the press are keeping their eyes on a Forest Service land deal in the midvalley.

Predicting Tree Farm parcel’s future

http://www.aspentimes.com/news/el-jebel-development-pledges-to-reduce-private-vehicle-use-but-rfta-asks-if-it-is-enough/

http://www.aspentimes.com/news/aspen-area-bus-ridership-tops-record-5-million-passengers-in-2016/

Eagle County ready to review revised Tree Farm project in El Jebel, with 340 residences and 134,500 sq ft of commercial space

 

And, a highly controversial hotel proposal for the base of Aspen Mountain goes before city council on Monday. So does an ordinance that would restrict formula chain stores in the downtown area in the distant future.

Council backs chain-store regsRestrictions ahead for future formula business in Aspen

Aspen’s mayor took a newcomer to task when she updated the council on a mentorship program that the city is funding.

Mayor’s message to entrepreneurs is ‘Aspen first’

http://aspenpublicradio.org/post/inter-generational-mentorship-program-launches-aspen#stream/0

http://aspenpublicradio.org/post/mentorship-program-nearing-end-trial-year#stream/0

 

In Glenwood, progress is wheeling along on the Grand Avenue Bridge construction, which is apparently on schedule.

 

Finally, Battlement Mesa residents are claiming victory after an oil and gas company has withdrawn its application to put an injection well for hydraulic fracking next to their homes.

 

County staff urges rejecting Battlement Mesa injection well

http://www.postindependent.com/news/local/battlement-injection-well-plan-to-be-altered-activists-call-it-a-win/

Water wars: Battlement Mesa residents fight injection well

 

Joining me this week are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, and journalists representing one of Aspen’s newspapers.

 

Valley Roundup is a production of Aspen Public Radio news.

 

Tags: 
Battlement Mesa Company
Battlement Mesa Concerned Citizens
Ursa Resources
CDOT
Grand Avenue Bridge
Create Aspen Mentorship
Mayor Steve Skadron
Gorsuch Haus
neil gorsuch
Jeff Gorsuch
Aspen City Council
Bill Stirling
Jerry Murdock
Town of Basalt
Tree Farm
Ace Lane
Eagle County
White River National Forest

Related Content

Tree Farm proposal highlights schizophrenic development rules near Basalt

By Jul 20, 2015

Officials in the mid valley are continuing to look at a major development proposal near Whole Foods. The controversial Tree Farm plan could mean as many as 400 hundred residential units and more than a 130,000 square feet in commercial development. But if the property was a few football field lengths to the southeast, it would go through a whole different set of requirements.

 

Restrictions ahead for future formula business in Aspen

By Feb 6, 2017
Aspenjournalism.org

Elected officials in Aspen are moving forward with plans to regulate formula businesses downtown. Council members on Monday night agreed to adopt proposed restrictions brought forward by a concerned citizen’s group.