Valley Roundup for Feb. 10, 2017

A new reporter has come to town and is digging his heels into Basalt politics. And, the war stories he’s heard about people being so entrenched isn’t as bad as he thought.

Interim Basalt town manager’s hotel-stay bill nears $15,000

New Basalt interim manager Davis Farrar has deep valley roots

New Basalt town manager unlikely to assume duties until at least June

Farrar hired as Basalt interim town managerBasalt hires another part time, interim town manager

Also, the public and the press are keeping their eyes on a Forest Service land deal in the midvalley.

Predicting Tree Farm parcel’s future



Eagle County ready to review revised Tree Farm project in El Jebel, with 340 residences and 134,500 sq ft of commercial space

And, a highly controversial hotel proposal for the base of Aspen Mountain goes before city council on Monday. So does an ordinance that would restrict formula chain stores in the downtown area in the distant future.

Council backs chain-store regsRestrictions ahead for future formula business in Aspen

Aspen’s mayor took a newcomer to task when she updated the council on a mentorship program that the city is funding.

Mayor’s message to entrepreneurs is ‘Aspen first’



In Glenwood, progress is wheeling along on the Grand Avenue Bridge construction, which is apparently on schedule.

Finally, Battlement Mesa residents are claiming victory after an oil and gas company has withdrawn its application to put an injection well for hydraulic fracking next to their homes.

County staff urges rejecting Battlement Mesa injection well



Water wars: Battlement Mesa residents fight injection well

Joining me this week are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, and journalists representing one of Aspen’s newspapers.

