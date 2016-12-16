Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Dec. 16, 2016

By Dec 16, 2016

Clockwise: Aspen Public Radio News Director Carolyn Sackariason, Aspen Times Editor Lauren Glendenning, Aspen Daily News Editor Curtis Wackerle and Andy Stone, columnist for The Aspen Times.
Barbara Platts/Aspen Public Radio

The Aspen Institute is taking on an ambitious project — finding a solution to a decades-old problem. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Andy Stone, columnist for the Aspen Times, Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, and Lauren Glendenning, editor of the Aspen Times.

You can hear more of the conversation on Valley Roundup at 3:30 p.m. today right here on Aspen Public Radio news.

Tags: 
The Aspen Institute
jim charlier
CDOT
Highway 82
entrance to aspen

