Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Jan. 13, 2017

By 1 hour ago


 An all-day forum has been set for next week when participants plan to develop a proposal to restrict chain stores in downtown Aspen. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Wendle Whiting, columnist for the Aspen Daily News, Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.


You can hear more of the conversation on Valley Roundup at 3:30 p.m. today on Aspen Public Radio news, or at aspenpublicradio dot org.

A year-long moratorium on commercial development in downtown Aspen is expected to be lifted next month. But that won’t happen until city council passes new laws restricting developers. Council will consider them Monday night. Aspen Public Radio’s Carolyn Sackariason spoke with Jessica Garrow, the city’s community development director, about how the landscape is changing.

 

Aspen city government is watching to ensure that whatever goes in the former Little Annie’s space keeps its prices reasonable. Carolyn Sackariason reports.

City officials have built on their experience negotiating with business interests in the past. The deed restriction on the Little Annie’s building is more restrictive than other ones in town.