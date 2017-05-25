Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, May 26, 2017

President Trump’s assault on the media has prompted strong reaction from journalists and those who support a free press all over the country. This morning, we hear a rebroadcast of Valley Roundup recorded 40 days into Trump’s presidency. News Director Carolyn Sackariason was joined in the studio by Jason Auslander from the Aspen Times and Barbara Platts of Aspen Public Radio, along with Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent via Skype.

 


You can hear more of the conversation at 3:30 today.

 

Tags: 
President Trump
The Aspen Times
The Glenwood Post Independent

