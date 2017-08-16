Volunteers to take on Capitol Creek repairs this weekend

The view of Capitol Lake from the pass above. Nonprofits are organizing volunteers to repair damage to Capitol Creek Trail this weekend.
Credit Elizabeth Stewart-Severy / Aspen Public Radio

The U.S. Forest Service is partnering with local environmental groups to repair damage on the Capitol Creek Trail this weekend.

 

 


The trail is among the most popular in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, and this heavy use has taken its toll. The trail is eroded and rutted in places and water-logged in others.  

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Wilderness Workshop are organizing volunteers to create better drainage, clear overgrown areas and elevate the trail through a swampy meadow. Because it’s in a Wilderness Area, no mechanized tools can be used, but there will be mules.

The project runs from Friday evening through Sunday.

 

