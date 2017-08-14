Week in the Arts - August 14, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of another week of summer in the Roaring Fork Valley!

There will be a series of events held at the Aspen Institute this week revolving around artist and scientist Leonardo Da Vinci. For dates and times, visit aspeninstitute.org.

Monday, Garrison Keillor and his crew stop in Aspen as part of the national “Love and Comedy” tour at the Benedict Music Tent at 7 p.m. For more information, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.

Theatre Aspen’s productions of “Hairspray,” and “The World According to Snoopy” continue this week in Rio Grande Park. For show dates and times, visit theatreaspen.org.

A whole bunch of events are happening on Tuesday, including:

- Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s opening reception for the new exhibition “a tree is not a forest” takes place at the campus in Snowmass Village at 5 p.m.

-Aspen Words presents this month’s Writer In Residence: Chigozie Obioma at 5:30 p.m. at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen.

-Photographer Michael Crouser will be speaking about and signing copies of his new book “Mountain Ranch” at Explore Booksellers at 5:30 p.m.

-The Temporary in Basalt will host a screening of the film ‘Monterey Pop’ at 8 p.m.

-And, the Aspen Music Festival and School will premiere its operatic production of La Clemenza di Tito at 7 p.m., which will also run Thursday and Saturday, at the Wheeler Opera House.

Wednesday, Aspen Institute presents Dr. Daniel Levitin – neuroscientist, musician and author of bestselling books like “This Is Your Brain On Music” and “The World In Six Songs.” He will be discussing new research at 5 p.m. at Paepcke Auditorium.

Thursday, the Snowmass Free Concert Series presents the Otis Taylor Band on Fanny Hill starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, The Aspen Festival Orchestra’s final concert of the season will take place in the Benedict Music Tent at 4 p.m. For more information, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.

And Sunday, Jacob Collier will be in Aspen to perform at the Aspen Art Museum, starting at 7 p.m.

To submit your events to Aspen Public Radio’s Community Calendar, click here.