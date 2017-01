Ice carving, fat bikes and fireworks are all part of the Winterskol 65th year of festivities that kick into high gear today.

The free events starts at 4 p.m. with Wintersculpt, hosted by Anderson Ranch arts center. Three teams are selected to carve 8 square feet of ice in two days. Sculptures are judged on Sunday.

The Aspen Chamber of Commerce hosts the Winterskol events. A representative said Wednesday the next few days of activities are a good example of how Aspen comes together during the winter.