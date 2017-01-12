Winterskol goes 'extreme'

The annual “toast to winter” celebration — known as Winterskol — is underway in Aspen. And on Thursday night, it’s going to get extreme at the Wheeler Opera House.

First, there’s a history lesson to attend. The Aspen Historical Society is kicking off the weekend’s festivities with Aspen History 101. The no-credit, fun college of the Rockies, also known as the Aspen State Teachers College, is hosting the crash course in local lore, featuring actors, actresses, song, dance and local celebrities.

What follows is the screening of the iconic 1993 film “Aspen Extreme.” It tells the story of two ski bums from Detroit who ditch everything to live the ski instructor dream in Aspen. There will be free beer for those who “graduate” from Aspen History 101.

Aspen History 101 begins at 5:30 p.m. and the film is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Both are free.