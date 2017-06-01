Skadron: Withdrawing from Paris is ’downright dumb’

Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron in Paris during the 2015 climate talks.
Credit Courtesy of www.climate-mayors.org

President Trump’s announcement yesterday that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement hit close to home.


Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron attended the 2015 climate talks in Paris as part of the Compact of Mayors. He had some harsh words about Trump’s decision.

“I think it’s short-sighted, irresponsible and downright dumb,” he said.

Skadron said this reinforces the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the local and state levels. He has been working to form a statewide coalition of communities. Last month, officials from 22 cities and five counties agreed to act aggressively on climate change.

 

