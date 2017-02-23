From the staff: Laura Crow explains why she loves public radio

By 24 minutes ago

The incredible Laura Crow galavanting around Yellowstone National Park.

Aspen Public Radio’s development associate Laura Crow explained why she’s so passionate about supporting public media.

“I support public radio because it unifies us, informs us and fortifies our connections with each other,” she said. “Aspen Public Radio is trustworthy and reliable with the perfect blend of diversity through local and national news. It’s paramount and vital to stay enlightened. I love being a part of the APR family, both as an Evergreen Member and a staff member.”

