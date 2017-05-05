Valley Roundup, May 5, 2017

Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

Aspenites elected a new mayor and one council member this week. But one seat remains open and a runoff is underway. Will it matter who throws their support behind the two candidates during their campaigns this month?

Mullins tops city council field; Torre, Hauenstein head toward a runoffAspen Daily News endorsements — Mullins, Torre for council, Skadron for mayor

Steve Skadron wins third term as Aspen mayor with 83 percent of voteSkadron, Mullins retain seats

And it appears that fewer and fewer young people are making it the polls. Why is that?

In Glenwood Springs, an arts nonprofit is about to close shop due to fiscal ruin, and yet, it is refusing to make public its finances.

Art center owes $68K, has $5K; city cuts off moneyCity responds to Glenwood Center for the Arts closureGlenwood won’t ‘risk additional taxpayer funds’ on arts center

Joining me this week are Mick Ireland, columnist for the Aspen Daily News and former mayor of Aspen, along with Roger Marolt, columnist for the Aspen Times, as well as Carla Jean Whitley, features editor of the Glenwood Post Independent via Skype.

